Some 30,000 Pakistanis Yet To Free From Saudi Jails, Senate Told

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:12 PM

Some 30,000 Pakistanis yet to free from Saudi jails, Senate told

Saudi Arabia has released 2,080 Pakistani prisonersand a special missing was working to ensure the release the remaining 30,000, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi informed the Senate session on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Saudi Arabia has released 2,080 Pakistani prisonersand a special missing was working to ensure the release the remaining 30,000, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi informed the Senate session on Tuesday.The foreign minister informed the session that majority of the remaining 30,000 prisoners have been completed their jail term but still behind bars just because of missing legal support as well as lack of fine money.Qureshi informed the Senate session that since the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to Islamabad last year more than 2,000 Pakistanis have been released.He further said Pakistani prisoners get release from Saudi jails after completing their jail terms or forgiveness of Prince during his visit to jails, at the advent of Ramadan or after paying fine had imposed by Saudi courts usually.

The Senate was informed that many prisoners have completed their jail term and due to lack of fin amount they are still languishing in Saudi jails.The foreign minister, in written, that a mission was working to get Pakistani prisoners release from Saudi Arabia and welfare.

The mission was working on emergency issuance of traveler documents, plea in Prince Court, facilitation of released prisoners to travel back to Pakistan and providing translation facility to under trial prisoners.

