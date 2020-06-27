Some 3,138 tested positive for COVID on Friday

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday said that some 3,138 people have tested positive for coronavirus on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday said that some 3,138 people have tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

According to latest data released by NCOC, as many as 86,906 people have so far recovered from deadly disease across Pakistan.

Some 74 COVID-19 positive patients have lost their lives during the last 24 hours.

A total of 516 ventilators have been occupied in across Pakistan hospitals. While 1,561 ventilators have been allocated for COVID-19 patients.

The total active COVID cases in the country were 107,942.

While some 198,883 cases have so far been registered in the country including 1,003 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 10,116 in Balochistan, 1,417 covid cases in GB, 12,206 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 24,943 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 72,880 in Punjab and 76,318 COVID cases has been registered in Sindh.

Giving the details of deaths after contracting COVID-19 pandemic, the NCOC said some 4,035 patients have so far died in the country.While 74 COVID patients have died on Friday.Some 1,205 COVID patients have died in Sindh, 1,656 in Punjab, 890 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 120 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 113 in Balochistan, 23 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 28 in AJK.

Some 1,214,140 COVID tests have so far been conducted in country while 21,033 tests of coronavirus have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

Some 5,033 patients have been admitted in country wide 768 hospitals.