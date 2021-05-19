UrduPoint.com
Some 3,387 Journalists Tasked To Counter Propaganda Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:21 PM

A total of 3,387 journalists, reporters and bloggers have been engaged at both federal and provincial level for promoting key messages and countering negative media and Covid-19 related myths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :A total of 3,387 journalists, reporters and bloggers have been engaged at both Federal and provincial level for promoting key messages and countering negative media and Covid-19 related myths.

According to UNICEF Pakistan, report 2021, to counter the belief that corona virus is fake, journalists and reporters have been asked to continue writing about the severity of the disease, importance of testing, early professional health seeking behaviors and the importance of physical distancing as well as key behaviors to follow, such as hand washing and general hygiene.

