Some 348,670 declared pass as Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan announces results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Some 348,670 seminary students declared pass from out of a total of 403,042 appeared in the annual examinations of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan.

According to the result announcement, the seminary board had registered some 418,351 students for the examinations. Out of total aspirants some 54,372 seminary students were declared fail. The passing percentage was calculated at 86.5 percent.

5 percent.

Some 280,569 seminary students were declared pass while 51,691 could not succeed in the exams of Grade Book.

A total of 343,744 seminary students were registered for participating in the annual exams of the Grade Book.Out of which 332,260 tried their luck in the exams.

Similarly, in Grade Hifz some 74,607 students were enrolled for participating in the exams. Of which 70,782 turned up. Of which 68,101 declared pass and 2,681 failed.