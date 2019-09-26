Some 500 students lives at risk due to widening cracks in Humak college building

A dilapidated block of Furqan Hadier Shaheed Model College for Boys Humak Islamabad is at the verge of collapse as cracks in the building have widened due to yesterday's earthquake of 5.8 magnitude

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :A dilapidated block of Furqan Hadier Shaheed Model College for Boys Humak Islamabad is at the verge of collapse as cracks in the building have widened due to yesterday's earthquake of 5.8 magnitude.

A portion of the institution, catering educational needs of some 500 students was already in dilapidated condition and the issue has been highlighted by media time and again to evoke authorities concerned attention.

"Some cracks had appeared in the college's portion in the last year's jolts,comprising 10-11 rooms and yesterday's tremors have widened them posing serious threat of a complete collapse any time. The 9th and 10th classes have been shifted temporarily to an incomplete structure built along the college's building," an official source in the college raising his concern told APP.

Previously, he said, the college head had written several times to the Federal Directorate of education (FDE) for the maintenance of college's building but no action so far had been taken, creating panic among students and their parents.

The teams of the Ministry of Education and Professional Trainings had declared the affected block a danger zone and recommended to demolish it to ensure safety of students and staffers lives, he informed.

The official said the relevant ministry was even informed twice this year but unfortunately no action was taken and the college administration was forced to carry on classes in the threatening environment.

"After yesterday's earthquake I have written again to the Planning and Development Department of the ministry for taking practical measure to avoid any calamity", he remarked.

Muhammad Arif, whose son is a 10th class student in the college, expressed serious concerns over the poor condition of the block and said parents were going through a constant panic condition until the building was not rehabilitated.

The ministry's Director Planning and Development Muhammad Tanvir commenting on the development said he did not receive any letter from the college administration as yet.

However, he said, the damage to the building would be assessed after necessary deliberations and college administration's report.

He, however, declined to comment on the earlier correspondence made by the college on the issue.

\395\778