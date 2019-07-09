(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police on Tuesday arrested 60 persons for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and rape of a minor girl in the Bhara Kahu area of Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) The police on Tuesday arrested 60 persons for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and rape of a minor girl in the Bhara Kahu area of Islamabad.According to details, four-year-old victim girl was reported to be at the gate of her house to observe rain when unidentified persons kidnapped here and took her to nearby forest area where she was allegedly sexually abused.The suspected person fled from the scene, leaving her unconscious in the shrubs.The victim girl was brought to a nearby clinic and later shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) following her deteriorated health condition.

The victim girl is under treatment at the intensive care unit of PIMS.The Bhara Kahu police registered a case against unidentified persons under sections sexual assault and murder attempt and started investigation.

According to initial investigation, as many as 60 persons have been taken into custody on the basis of doubt and further arrests were underway till the filing of this story.Later on the day, IG Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan visited PIMS to inquiry after health of the victim girl.

He also met with the girl parents and assured them the police complete support and arrest of the culprits.Khan also constituted two investigation teams under the head of SP Investigation Mustafa Tanveer and SP City Amir Niazi respectively.

The teams will regularly coordinate with DIG Operation Waqaruddin Syed and report of the development into the case.Moreover, DIG Operation has sought the list of criminals from SHO Bhara Kahu in order to include them in the investigation process.