Some 708 Candidates Appear In KU Evening Admission Entry Test

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 09:40 PM

Some 708 candidates appear in KU Evening admission entry test

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as 708 candidates appeared in the entry test for Bachelors program in the Departments of Computer Science and Applied Physics of the University of Karachi on Sunday.

The In- charge Directorate Admissions Committee KU Dr Saima Akhtar informed that the University has received 854 forms for the Entry Test Based Bachelors Program Admissions 2020 of which 708 candidates appeared.

She said that the test was started at 10:30 am and concluded at 12:10 pm while the initial list of the successful candidates was uploaded in the evening. The final list of the successful candidates would be available on the Karachi University website www.

uok.edu.pk on January 05.

The entry test were conducted through the university's own recently established assessment and Testing Service, she added.

The KU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Director Evening Program Professor Dr Nabeel Zuberi in charge Directorate Admissions Committee Dr Saima Akhtar, Prof. Dr Anila Amber Malik, Prof. Dr Abdul Wahid, Dr Hassan Auj, and others inspected the examination rooms and waiting areas set up for parents and guardiansaround the social sciences classrooms.

