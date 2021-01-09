'Some American investors exploring opportunities to assemble Electric Vehicles (EV) in Pakistan'

(@FahadShabbir)

Technology transfer and easy, duty free access to American markets is imperative to give a quantum jump to the bilateral trade and in this connection serious efforts were being made from both sides, said Mrs. Catherine Rodriguez Consul General of the US in Lahore

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Technology transfer and easy, duty free access to American markets is imperative to give a quantum jump to the bilateral trade and in this connection serious efforts were being made from both sides, said Mrs. Catherine Rodriguez Consul General of the US in Lahore.

She was addressing a Zoom meeting with President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCC) Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed. It was also attended by some noted exporters to the USA.

Appreciating the efforts of Pakistan in controlling environmental pollution, she said that some American investors were exploring opportunities to assemble Electric Vehicles (EV) in Pakistan.

She said that the law and order situation has improved considerably and she would convince American investors to exploit new and emerging business opportunities in Pakistan, She also introduced her team and said that she will try to hold a direct and face to face meeting with the Faisalabad based industrialists dealing with US buyers.

US Commercial Counselor for Pakistan John Coronado said that the US and Pakistan have deep trading ties which could be further extended for the benefit of the both countries. Other members of the US consulate were also present during this Zoom meeting.

Earlier, Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed introduced Faisalabad and FCCI and said, "Seventy percent textile exports originated from this city while 80-90 % textile units are also housed in it", and added that it is the most suitable place to make exports to any country via seaports or through upcountry road links with China and Central Asian estates.

According to a press release, he said that cheap skilled labor was available which has made it more attractive for new industrialists.

Calling for technology transfer from USA, he said, "We could improve the quality of our products in addition to reducing cost of production".

He said that Faisalabad has globally compliant industrial estates. "Fifty percent of M3 Industrial estate has already been colonized while the remaining portion of it is in different stages of completion", he said, and added that the special economic zone was also being developed adjacent to M3 industrial estate which will be most suitable for American investment in the form of joint ventures.

Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said that Pakistan's exports to US were around 4.1 billion Dollar, while imports were 2.6 billion dollar. He categorically said, "We need business instead of aid from the US for which Americans should allow duty free access to Pakistani exports on the pattern of the EU".

He also mentioned free trade agreements with China and other countries and said that USA should also consider such arrangements to further strengthen the bilateral trade.