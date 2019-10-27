UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some Anchors Of Private Channels Were Claiming That The Government Could Not Take A Clear Stance In Nawaz Case Which Was Contrary To The Facts: Dr Firdous

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 12:03 AM

Some anchors of private channels were claiming that the government could not take a clear stance in Nawaz case which was contrary to the facts: Dr Firdous

She said some anchors of private channels were claiming that the government could not take a clear stance in Nawaz case which was contrary to the facts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :She said some anchors of private channels were claiming that the government could not take a clear stance in Nawaz case which was contrary to the facts. "The Interior Minister and Attorney General of Pakistan have maintained in the court that the decision should be taken on the merit," the SAPM added.

However, Dr Firdous said the Federal government was asked to submit an affidavit in the court for giving guarantee of Nawaz's life in jail which she termed as a 'very unique move' in the history of Pakistan.

"Nobody can give guarantee of anyone's life and death as it is the authority of the Almighty," she said and questioned: "How the federal government can be asked to take responsibility of someone's life or death." The special assistant said the federal government had nothing to do with the case and could not intervene in the jurisdiction of other institutions.

However, the government had provided the best healthcare facilities to Nawaz Sharif, she added.

Dr Firdous said the court had given a temporary relief to Nawaz Sharif till Tuesday. The detailed decision would determine the timeframe of the relief given to the PML-N leader, she added.

To a query, she said the government had not received any request from the PML-N seeking permission for its leader's treatment from abroad. "I have no information that the Sharif family has approached the court for that purpose," she added.

She said Nawaz Sharif was free to get treatment from any public or private hospital in the country and the government would facilitate him in that regard.

The special assistant said the PML-N should respect the court decision when it comes against their desires, adding this decision indicated that the judiciary was independent in the country.

The decision on Nawaz Sharif bail would surely help change the PML-N anti-judiciary narrative, she added.

To another query, she said the government came into power with public mandate and would complete its 5-year tenure.

Criticizing the chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the special assistant said those, who had looted the national exchequer, were now getting treatments on the public expense, adding that the government was not victimizing its political opponents.

She said the government's negotiation team and opposition Rehbar Committee had developed consensus over the 'Azadi March'.

Dr Firdous said the government had introduced eight new laws through ordinances due to lack of majority in the upper house of Parliament.

She urged the opposition to support government in the Parliament for bringing social, judicial, economic and other reforms in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Parliament Jail Azadi March Pakistan Peoples Party Family From Government Best Merit Packaging Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

2 minutes ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

19 minutes ago

Govt, opposition reach an agreement over venue of ..

19 minutes ago

Kashmir's occupation by India tragic chapter of hi ..

19 minutes ago

'Hoping not to be hit': De Minaur survives Opelka ..

37 minutes ago

Brazil’s President visits Wahat Al Karama

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.