Some Elements Creating Confusion Regarding Mineral Act

Fri 03rd January 2020

KP Minister for Mineral Development, Dr. Amjad Ali has said that an attempt is being made by some elements to create confusion regarding Mineral Governance (Amendment) Act

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Mineral Development, Dr. Amjad Ali has said that an attempt is being made by some elements to create confusion regarding Mineral Governance (Amendment) Act.

In a statement issued here Friday, the provincial minister said that those carrying negative propaganda are the enemies of the rights of the people of newly merged districts (NMDs).

He said that amendment act was promulgated after a consultation of one year with the people, lease holders and other stakeholders and amendments have been brought in light of their recommendations. Furthermore, he said that the amendment was passed from the provincial assembly took four months after passage from different legal phases.

He said that all aspects regarding tribal districts have been taken into consideration in the act.

The provincial minister said that the negative impression being created by some elements has no reality, saying the critics should at least first read the law. He said there is no section in the amendment bill that is tantamount to usurping the rights of the locals rather under the new act their role in mineral sector has been made more effective.

He said that under the amendment act, schedule 8 has been added for the tribal districts. Under which the people of the tribal districts have been granted special incentives and local residents would be given priority in granting of mineral rights.

