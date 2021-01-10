some elements defaming the security agencies through slander and propaganda to be dealt with iron hands: says Imtiaz T

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister's Spokesperson Imtiaz Ali Taj said that the some elements defaming the security agencies through slander and propaganda would be dealt with iron hands.He strongly condemns the elements who are trying to mislead our innocent people by spreading negative propaganda.

He has said that full action will be taken against them, adding that the people of Pakistan, especially Gilgit-Baltistan, stand side by side with their security agencies.

"No one will be allowed to spread hatred by fabricating propaganda against the important institutions of the state,he added.