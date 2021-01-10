UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some Elements Defaming The Security Agencies Through Slander And Propaganda To Be Dealt With Iron Hands: Says Imtiaz T

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

some elements defaming the security agencies through slander and propaganda to be dealt with iron hands: says Imtiaz T

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister's Spokesperson Imtiaz Ali Taj said that the some elements defaming the security agencies through slander and propaganda would be dealt with iron hands.He strongly condemns the elements who are trying to mislead our innocent people by spreading negative propaganda.

He has said that full action will be taken against them, adding that the people of Pakistan, especially Gilgit-Baltistan, stand side by side with their security agencies.

"No one will be allowed to spread hatred by fabricating propaganda against the important institutions of the state,he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Imtiaz Ali

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED5.4 bn in market cap

10 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Virtual Happiness and Positi ..

25 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole with President of Indonesia ov ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Economy receives 59,130 consumer complaints ..

25 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak inaugurates first virtual Emir ..

40 minutes ago

India warns of Avian Influenza in seven states

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.