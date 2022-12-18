UrduPoint.com

Some Elements In Indian Media Trying To Create Panic: Shazia Marri

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Some elements in Indian media trying to create panic: Shazia Marri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey and Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri has said that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state while some elements in Indian media trying to create panic.

While taking to Twitter, she said that Pakistan's Foreign Minister responded to inciting comments by his Indian counterpart J. Shankir.

Pakistan has sacrificed far more than India in the fight against terrorism. She further said Modi Sarkar is promoting extremism and fascism.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Twitter Nuclear Pakistan Peoples Party Media

Recent Stories

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

30 minutes ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

30 minutes ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

30 minutes ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

1 hour ago
 Amid freezing cold, thousands jump in Geneva lake

Amid freezing cold, thousands jump in Geneva lake

1 hour ago
 Tanveer designates quality education, teachers tra ..

Tanveer designates quality education, teachers training as top priority

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.