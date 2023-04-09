Close
Some Elements Intend To Involve Institutions In Politics: Murtaza Abbassi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Some elements intend to involve institutions in politics: Murtaza Abbassi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi Sunday while questioning the impartiality of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) said that the present judicial system did not accept a four-three verdict, this was the same system that had disqualified former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and also murdered Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He expressed these views while addressing a huge gathering after the inauguration of the Sui gas provision project for the 38 villages of Tehsil Lower Tanawal with a cost of 1,68 billion rupees.

Murtaza Abbassi further said that these are the elements that intend to stop the development and prosperity of the country by involving institutions in politics.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N has started CPEC, and established industries, and motorways and when PTI led government took over they stopped most of the developmental schemes.

Nawaz Sharif would come back and would also bring the country on track for development, we have sacrificed our politics but would not let Pakistan down, he said.

Murtaza Abbasi assured the people of Lower Tanawal of the provision of funds for developmental projects and said despite the fact that this is not my constituency but every person in the area would be benefited from the gas provision project whether he requested this facility or not.

He said that after the refusal of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) we have diverted the gas pipeline route from Abbottabad to Havelian and started installation.

The minister said that during the last 20 years, PTI didn't spend even a small amount for the development and uplifting of Tanawal like PML-N has allocated huge funds for developmental schemes including Sui gas provision projects and others, he asked the people of Tanawal that now you will have to decide whether support PML-N or PTI.

He said I am thankful to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who had allocated 1.6 billion rupees for the sui gas provision project for Tanawal and with a cost of 560 million rupees during his tenure.

During the last four years, PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon was unable to get approval for the sui gas project for his constituency which was stopped by his own government. He lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif allocated Rs 730 million for the provision of Sui gas for the 38 villages of the Tehsil Lower Tanawal.

Murtaza Abbasi said that moreover due to the delay in the project approximately a sum of 380 million rupees extra would be spent to complete the Phase One survey and we would also start Phase II to facilitate the people of Tanawal.

