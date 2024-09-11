Some elements spreading propaganda against department: ETPB secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Secretary Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Farid Iqbal said that some elements were spreading false propaganda against the department to fulfill their motives.

Employees are transferred and posted on the basis of their performance. Competent officers have been appointed to protect the trust properties and improve the performance of the department. Disciplinary action is being taken against the officers for poor performance and failure to complete the recovery targets of the department in district Nankana Sahib and other districts. Moreover, the occupants against whom action should be taken, they start making false publicity and unnecessary cases against the officers and the department.

According to a press release, issued by Spokesperson for Board on Wednesday, the secretary said that strict action was being taken against the illegal occupants and facilitators of the trust land.

According to the orders of the Federal government and Chairman Board Syed Attaur Rahman, the trust properties across Pakistan were retrieved from the encroaching groups.

On July 11 under the supervision of the secretary board, a successful operation was conducted in Nankana Sahib with the help of police and 64 kanals of land worth Rs. 1024 million were retrieved. Moreover, successful operations were conducted against occupying groups in Karachi, Pakpattan, Mahant Darshan, Sahiwal, Okara, Dipalpur, Hasan Abdal, Lahore and other districts of ETPB.

Valuable properties of the board worth about Rs 39 billion were confiscated. With the cooperation of FIA and other organizations under the supervision of OMC, the operation against the occupation groups was successfully achieved.