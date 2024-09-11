Some Elements Spreading Propaganda Against Department: ETPB Secretary
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Secretary Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Farid Iqbal said that some elements were spreading false propaganda against the department to fulfill their motives.
Employees are transferred and posted on the basis of their performance. Competent officers have been appointed to protect the trust properties and improve the performance of the department. Disciplinary action is being taken against the officers for poor performance and failure to complete the recovery targets of the department in district Nankana Sahib and other districts. Moreover, the occupants against whom action should be taken, they start making false publicity and unnecessary cases against the officers and the department.
According to a press release, issued by Spokesperson for Board on Wednesday, the secretary said that strict action was being taken against the illegal occupants and facilitators of the trust land.
According to the orders of the Federal government and Chairman Board Syed Attaur Rahman, the trust properties across Pakistan were retrieved from the encroaching groups.
On July 11 under the supervision of the secretary board, a successful operation was conducted in Nankana Sahib with the help of police and 64 kanals of land worth Rs. 1024 million were retrieved. Moreover, successful operations were conducted against occupying groups in Karachi, Pakpattan, Mahant Darshan, Sahiwal, Okara, Dipalpur, Hasan Abdal, Lahore and other districts of ETPB.
Valuable properties of the board worth about Rs 39 billion were confiscated. With the cooperation of FIA and other organizations under the supervision of OMC, the operation against the occupation groups was successfully achieved.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG reviews recruitment exam process at Police Lines2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi signs summary for de-notification of Advisor Mashal Azam2 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive security measures for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) announced2 minutes ago
-
Cochlear implant surgery ray of hope for children deprived of hearing. IGP Punjab2 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab distributes orders to promoted assistant directors2 minutes ago
-
338 search, combing operations conducted across province in 24 hours12 minutes ago
-
Senate takes major step towards digitalization with new E-Filing system12 minutes ago
-
School’s computer lab gutted22 minutes ago
-
No compromise on quality, transparency in hospital revamping projects: Health Minister22 minutes ago
-
A functional House must for a functional country: Bilawal32 minutes ago
-
Measures underway for development of industrial zones: Sindh Minister52 minutes ago
-
IG honors female police athlete; pledges to provide better opportunities52 minutes ago