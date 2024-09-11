Open Menu

Some Elements Spreading Propaganda Against Department: ETPB Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Some elements spreading propaganda against department: ETPB secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Secretary Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Farid Iqbal said that some elements were spreading false propaganda against the department to fulfill their motives.

Employees are transferred and posted on the basis of their performance. Competent officers have been appointed to protect the trust properties and improve the performance of the department. Disciplinary action is being taken against the officers for poor performance and failure to complete the recovery targets of the department in district Nankana Sahib and other districts. Moreover, the occupants against whom action should be taken, they start making false publicity and unnecessary cases against the officers and the department.

According to a press release, issued by Spokesperson for Board on Wednesday, the secretary said that strict action was being taken against the illegal occupants and facilitators of the trust land.

According to the orders of the Federal government and Chairman Board Syed Attaur Rahman, the trust properties across Pakistan were retrieved from the encroaching groups.

On July 11 under the supervision of the secretary board, a successful operation was conducted in Nankana Sahib with the help of police and 64 kanals of land worth Rs. 1024 million were retrieved. Moreover, successful operations were conducted against occupying groups in Karachi, Pakpattan, Mahant Darshan, Sahiwal, Okara, Dipalpur, Hasan Abdal, Lahore and other districts of ETPB.

Valuable properties of the board worth about Rs 39 billion were confiscated. With the cooperation of FIA and other organizations under the supervision of OMC, the operation against the occupation groups was successfully achieved.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Police Poor Sahiwal Okara Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Hasan Abdal Federal Investigation Agency July From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

2 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

2 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

2 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

6 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

7 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

21 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

23 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan