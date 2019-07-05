UrduPoint.com
Some Elements Want To Repeal 18th Constitutional Amendment: Asif Ali Zardari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:12 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) Former President Asif Ali Zardari has said some elements want to repeal 18th constitutional amendment.In a statement issued here Friday he said July 05 is a black day in the history of Pakistan which has created disorder in the society.The democracy was ambushed and Kalashnikov culture, sectarianism and evils like heroin and drugs were promoted.

He underlined the need for defeating the mindset of non tolerance and extremism.

The undemocratic elements have only weapon of mudslinging so that democratic thinking could be suppressed.He went on to say certain elements want to repeal 18th amendment of the constitution.

18th amendment has accorded autonomy to the provinces.Any deviation from the constitution will yield hazardous repercussion and country cannot afford it, he warned. A vibrant and stable democracy is guarantor of security and survival of the country, he added.

Pakistan

