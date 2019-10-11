Some elements want to take Pakistan to political instability : Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has said that anti state elements want to plunge country into instability but there will be no compromise on accountability, transparency and merit.While addressing the national security workshop of National Defense University (NDU) he said that that Pakistan is facing a lot of challenges and economic crises and fight against it is to be done collectively and by every segment of the society.

Governor passed on his contentment on the progress of government and said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, current government has taken initiatives to end corruption, inflation and unemployment and because of them Pakistan with every passing day is moving closer towards development and progress.He said that armed forces always stand in the front lines with the government whenever hard times come upon the nation including earthquake.

The way it provides its services in the time of crises, has no example in the world and whole nation is proud of Pakistan army.

"All the promises made to the nation, will be delivered on and we will not disappoint nation.

We will eradicate the menace of corruption from the country, he reaffirmed. Government and armed forces are on the same page for defense of the country and also for development and progress", he added.He said that government is strengthening all the institutions.

Armed forces have written new history through its success against war on terror. To drag country out of crises all the sectors of society and government will have to work together as one. Punjab Development Network (PDN) comprising 50 NGO's has started working rapidly to provide clean drinking water, quality education and improved health facilities.Governor Punjab said that there is so service higher than the service of humanity and I believe those who have the will to serve the people, should join politics in large.

Those who aim to serve the nation instead of making money should come into politics and those who looted Pakistan through politics will be never be forgiven by history and nation.