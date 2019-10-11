UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some Elements Want To Take Pakistan To Political Instability : Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 10:41 PM

Some elements want to take Pakistan to political instability : Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has said that anti state elements want to plunge country into instability but there will be no compromise on accountability, transparency and merit

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has said that anti state elements want to plunge country into instability but there will be no compromise on accountability, transparency and merit.While addressing the national security workshop of National Defense University (NDU) he said that that Pakistan is facing a lot of challenges and economic crises and fight against it is to be done collectively and by every segment of the society.

Governor passed on his contentment on the progress of government and said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, current government has taken initiatives to end corruption, inflation and unemployment and because of them Pakistan with every passing day is moving closer towards development and progress.He said that armed forces always stand in the front lines with the government whenever hard times come upon the nation including earthquake.

The way it provides its services in the time of crises, has no example in the world and whole nation is proud of Pakistan army.

"All the promises made to the nation, will be delivered on and we will not disappoint nation.

We will eradicate the menace of corruption from the country, he reaffirmed. Government and armed forces are on the same page for defense of the country and also for development and progress", he added.He said that government is strengthening all the institutions.

Armed forces have written new history through its success against war on terror. To drag country out of crises all the sectors of society and government will have to work together as one. Punjab Development Network (PDN) comprising 50 NGO's has started working rapidly to provide clean drinking water, quality education and improved health facilities.Governor Punjab said that there is so service higher than the service of humanity and I believe those who have the will to serve the people, should join politics in large.

Those who aim to serve the nation instead of making money should come into politics and those who looted Pakistan through politics will be never be forgiven by history and nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Earthquake World Army Governor Education Punjab Water Progress Same Money All From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

JKSM to hold 'Azadi Million March' on Oct 19 to ex ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmiri Girl Victims remembered on International ..

5 minutes ago

Romania president wants liberals to form governmen ..

5 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister accuses India of targeting civi ..

5 minutes ago

US Appeals Court Rules Trump Accounting Firm Must ..

15 minutes ago

Second Turkish Officer Killed in Country's Offensi ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.