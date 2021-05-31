Some elements wrongly attributing universities' crisis to Govt decisions, guidelines: Kamran Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government despite meagre resources has come to the rescue of universities in the past and will continue in the future.

In a statement issued here, he said that but universities are required to put their house in order.

"If reforms aimed at financial discipline aren't implemented, the situation will be hard to sustain", he said.

Kamran Bangash said that some elements are wrongly attributing the present crisis to the decision and guidelines of KP government for ameliorating the situation.

"In fact it is due to bad decisions by the universities administrations coupled by shrugging the responsibility by HEC in their Ordinance of 2002", he said.