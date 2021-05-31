UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some Elements Wrongly Attributing Universities' Crisis To Govt Decisions, Guidelines: Kamran Bangash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:51 PM

Some elements wrongly attributing universities' crisis to Govt decisions, guidelines: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government despite meagre resources has come to the rescue of universities in the past and will continue in the future

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government despite meagre resources has come to the rescue of universities in the past and will continue in the future.

In a statement issued here, he said that but universities are required to put their house in order.

"If reforms aimed at financial discipline aren't implemented, the situation will be hard to sustain", he said.

Kamran Bangash said that some elements are wrongly attributing the present crisis to the decision and guidelines of KP government for ameliorating the situation.

"In fact it is due to bad decisions by the universities administrations coupled by shrugging the responsibility by HEC in their Ordinance of 2002", he said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education HEC Government

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai is UAE&#039;s message of peace to ..

9 minutes ago

Commissioner Larkana reviews arrangements for poli ..

3 minutes ago

Court awards death sentence to two accused in murd ..

3 minutes ago

Murad assures to remove ulemas' reservations on Tr ..

3 minutes ago

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

6 minutes ago

AJK President pays tributes to Covid-19 frontline ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.