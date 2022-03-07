Some foreign forces want to destabilize Pakistan: Rashid

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister says Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has identified a big group of terrorists and they would soon be nabbed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2022) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that some foreign forces want to destabilize Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police identified a big group of terrorists and they would soon be nabbed. He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The Interior Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given an independent foreign policy to the country.

He announced three local holidays from 22nd to 24th March in connection with the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting to be held in Islamabad.

Commenting on the political situation, the Interior Minister said the no confidence motion either against the Speaker or the Prime Minister would face defeat. He said regardless of soaring prices of petroleum products in the international market, the government has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by ten rupees per liter and that of the electricity by five rupees per unit.

Sheikh Rashid said no hurdle would be created in the way of PPP's long march and they will be provided with security.