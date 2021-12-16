Some grids faced tripping due to dense fog in Punjab: Hammad Azhar

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar Thursday said some grids faced tripping last night due to dense fog in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Energy Minister Hammad Azhar Thursday said some grids faced tripping last night due to dense fog in Punjab.

Most grids had already been restored and the remaining would be restored soon, he tweeted on his social media account.