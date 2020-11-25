Some issues need to discuss above politics, party affiliation: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday said being custodian of the house, he always consulted with the opposition on every national issue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said his responsibility was to run the house affairs smoothly.

He said he had always given equal time to both the benches including the treasury and opposition for delivering their speeches, adding he had always tried to discharge his professional obligations being within the parameters of the Constitution.

The speaker said some issues needed to discuss above the politics or party affiliation.

He said the opposition should play its due role in the parliament as it was the best forum to resolve the issues instead of taking to the roads.

Replying to a question, he said the government wanted to take the opposition on-board on every national issue and urged the opposition to hold meaningful discussion on all important matters including water, agriculture, dams and food inflation in the parliament.

He assured that he would not take any action against the law.

Asad Qaiser said bringing no confidence movement against him was at the disposal of the opposition as it was their constitutional right.

To another question, he said the opposition parties should have to attend today's parliamentary committee meeting but they had boycotted it.

He said the government wanted to digitalise the system of the Senate and National Assembly and almost Rs51 million had allocated for the purpose. He said the government was trying to make the system operational by 2022.

Replying to another query, he said he had always treated all applications for issuing the production orders in accordance with law.