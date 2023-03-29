‘Some judges are facilitating Imran Khan,’ alleges Maryam

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N senior vice-president says that Nawaz Sharif will come now and the facilitator of Imran Khan will go away.

Khudian: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz said that her party was all set for the next general elections but the selection should be decided first in the courts.

Maryam Nawaz alleged that some judges were facilitating Imran Khan.

“I want to convey a message of your facilitators that it is the Supreme Court and not the joyland where you go with your families,” said Maryam Nawaz while addressing party convention Khudian Khas in Kasur district on Wednesday.

Maryam Nawaz lashed out at Imran Khan, calling him “Jackel”, “coward” and “foreign agent”.

The tweets, she said, coming from the foreign world in the favor of Imran Khan were proof of this fact that he is the foreign agent.

“The public will never let you come to power again,” said Maryam Nawaz, adding that Nawaz Sharif would come now and the facilitators of Imran Khan would run away.

She also stated that the Supreme Court held that Imran Khan committed violation of the Constitution but no action was taken against him.

“The decisions are made on the wishes of wives and children,” she alleged, coming down hard upon the judiciary.

Addressing the chief justice of Pakistan, she said that there had been 20 billion rupee but had not been 60 billion rupees to conduct elections for thrice.

She also criticized Imran Khan saying that he was coward man who hid behind the couch at his Zaman Park home and was avoiding appearance before the courts.