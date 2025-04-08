Some judicial findings in May 9, bail cases not correct: CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Monday remarked, during the hearing of May 9, 2023 incidents’ cases, that it is true that some judicial findings in the bail decisions are not correct.

The Supreme Court heard the appeals regarding the cancellation of bail of the accused in the cases related to the violent incidents of May 9, 2023.

The court directed the Punjab government lawyer to consider the bail cancellation appeals.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi remarked that it is true that some judicial findings in the bail decisions are not correct, the trial court is asked to complete the trial proceedings in three months, the trial court will submit a progress report every fifteen days to the High Court.

The Punjab government lawyer said that a brief has been prepared on May 9. The Chief Justice said that the relevant material was awaited but it did not come. The Punjab government lawyer took the position that the trial court did not decide on bail in accordance with the law.

The Chief Justice remarked that you can imagine that we will order the completion of the trial in three months, if any accused misuses the bail, the law will take its course.

The court adjourned the hearing of the bail cancellation case of the accused on May 9, cases.

In addition, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has remarked during the hearing, that the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court had to give a message to the government on the reference against the judge, and gave a message to the government, with which the administrative judge also agreed.

The Supreme Court said that the decision of the High Court will not affect the career of the Prosecutor General and the ATC judge. The lawyer of the Punjab government took the position that the judge has been transferred, the issue is the High Court's remarks and fine.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi said that the Chief Justice of the High Court has to run the entire province, the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court had to send a message to the government on the reference against the judge, the Lahore High Court sent a message to the government, with which the Administrative Judge also agreed.

The Chief Justice remarked that he did not want to interfere in the authority of the High Court, pay the fines, it is not such a big problem.

Along with this, the Supreme Court, while disposing of the appeals for the transfer of cases related to the ATC Rawalpindi judge, upheld the fine of Rs 200,000 per appeal on the Prosecutor General of Punjab by the Lahore High Court.

Eleven appeals were filed in the Lahore High Court by the Punjab Prosecution. The Punjab government had filed a reference against former ATC Judge Rawalpindi Ijaz Asif, the Lahore High Court had dismissed the reference and the application for transfer of the case.

The Punjab government challenged the decision of the Lahore High Court in the Supreme Court.