Some local gas being diverted to power sector: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Sunday said some local gas (3.75% of total) was being diverted to the power sector to meet its peak demands due to a lightning strike on China Hub power plant and Low outflows from Mangla Dam.

This was a temporary arrangement for a few days, he tweeted.

It is to be mentioned here that China Hub Power Plant has capacity of generating1260 MW electricity.