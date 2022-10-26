Some measures can significantly reduce risk of breast cancer: Expert

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The President of PINK Pakistan Trust Dr. Zubaida Qazi on Wednesday said that there is no way to prevent breast cancer, but some measures such as eating fresh fruits, vegetables, and other healthy foods, exercising, and avoiding radiation can significantly reduce the risk of this disease.

She was speaking at a seminar on the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer held at Iqra University North Campus, said a statement.

She said that breast cancer can be treated with overall health, radiation therapy, surgery, and chemotherapy. Preventive measures can reduce the duration of breast cancer, she said.

She said that breast cancer develops in women when abnormal changes in the breast appear that regulate the growth of cells that develop in the breast.

Dr. Zubaida Qazi said that uncontrolled cancer cells often invade healthy breast tissue and spread to other parts of the breast, which helps the cancer cells to spread to many parts of the breast through Primary pathways.

Dr. Saleema Tejani, Dr. Hassan Waseem, Dr. Tuba Mehfoz, and others also shared their views while Dr. Sobia was moderator on this occasion.

The speakers said that ductal carcinoma starts in the milk duct and lobular carcinoma starts as lobular and then grows to prevent breast cancer diagnosis by mammogram, ultrasound, and biopsy tests.

Apart from this, the unusual change in oneself can be checked at home by self-examination in front of a mirror, they suggested.