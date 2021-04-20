UrduPoint.com
Some Opposition Parties Tried To Politicise Lahore Incident: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 06:28 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has regretted that some opposition parties tried to politicise the recent tragic incident in Lahore and termed their negative attitude deplorable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has regretted that some opposition parties tried to politicise the recent tragic incident in Lahore and termed their negative attitude deplorable.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that the opposition leaders tried to add fuel to the fire, but their nefarious designs had been frustrated.

The CM said that the opposition played a negative role by dividing the nation when it needed unity and sanity. This irresponsible attitude would be remembered in the annals of history in bad words, he said and emphasised that the country needed unity among all.

He said the glory and grandeur of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) cannot be expressed in words as Almighty Allah has made him a true benefactor of humanity.

The CM emphasised that no Muslim could ever dare to indulge in any sort of irreverence to the blessed glory and honour of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). In fact, the hearts and minds of all the Muslims are filled with passions of immaculate love and affection for the Holy Prophet, he added.

