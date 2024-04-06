Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former prime minister while referring to the disloyal elements was of the view that these people also accused his wife Bushra of being an American agent.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan disclosed that some members of his party were in communication with the rivals in a bid to dismantle the party.

Imran Khan made this disclosure while talking to the journalists at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

He stated that he was ready to meet anyone, and cited his interactions with former Army Chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa despite their political differences.

He reiterated that the current situation transcended personal issues, and emphasized the significance for Pakistan.

Imran Khan criticized General (retired) Bajwa for what he perceived as betrayal, though refrained from taking drastic measures.

Despite disagreements, Khan highlighted efforts to engage with General (retired) Bajwa through committee formation, underscoring his aversion to confrontation with the military.

Responding to inquiries, Khan mentioned being briefed by Bajwa and former ISI Chief Lieutenant-General Faiz Hamid regarding alleged corruption involving Asif Ali Zardari and the Sharif family.

Concerning the purported electoral irregularities on February 8, Khan alleged attempts to diminish their mandate.

Accusing authorities of targeting his wife, Khan claimed the sentencing was orchestrated to undermine him.

He commended Islamabad High Court judges for raising concerns about alleged intelligence agency interference in judicial affairs, following recent security threats.

Regarding the National Accountability Bureau, Khan vowed to pursue legal action against the chairman and an alleged approver in the Toshakhana case.

Earlier, PTI leader Shehryar Afridi hinted at similar sentiments without explicitly naming individuals.

While addressing a public gathering in Kohat, Afridi referred to some members as "hypocrites" still affiliated with the party, urging support for dedicated party workers.

Criticizing the leadership, Afridi condemned those he labeled as "snakes" and "hypocrites" within PTI, warning of expulsion for any betrayals.