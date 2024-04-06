Open Menu

Some Party Members In Connivance With Rivals Want To Damage PTI: Imran Khan  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 06, 2024 | 11:31 PM

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

The former prime minister while referring to the disloyal elements was of the view that these people also accused his wife Bushra of being an American agent.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan disclosed that some members of his party were in communication with the rivals in a bid to dismantle the party.

Imran Khan made this disclosure while talking to the journalists at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The former prime minister while referring to the disloyal elements was of the view that these people also accused his wife Bushra of being an American agent.

He stated that he was ready to meet anyone, and cited his interactions with former Army Chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa despite their political differences.

He reiterated that the current situation transcended personal issues, and emphasized the significance for Pakistan.

Imran Khan criticized General (retired) Bajwa for what he perceived as betrayal, though refrained from taking drastic measures.

Despite disagreements, Khan highlighted efforts to engage with General (retired) Bajwa through committee formation, underscoring his aversion to confrontation with the military.

Responding to inquiries, Khan mentioned being briefed by Bajwa and former ISI Chief Lieutenant-General Faiz Hamid regarding alleged corruption involving Asif Ali Zardari and the Sharif family.

Concerning the purported electoral irregularities on February 8, Khan alleged attempts to diminish their mandate.

Accusing authorities of targeting his wife, Khan claimed the sentencing was orchestrated to undermine him.

He commended Islamabad High Court judges for raising concerns about alleged intelligence agency interference in judicial affairs, following recent security threats.

Regarding the National Accountability Bureau, Khan vowed to pursue legal action against the chairman and an alleged approver in the Toshakhana case.

Earlier, PTI leader Shehryar Afridi hinted at similar sentiments without explicitly naming individuals.

While addressing a public gathering in Kohat, Afridi referred to some members as "hypocrites" still affiliated with the party, urging support for dedicated party workers.

Criticizing the leadership, Afridi condemned those he labeled as "snakes" and "hypocrites" within PTI, warning of expulsion for any betrayals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army National Accountability Bureau Jail Wife General Qamar Javed Bajwa Kohat Rawalpindi Inter Services Intelligenc February Islamabad High Court Afridi Family From Toshakhana

Recent Stories

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

19 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

19 minutes ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

19 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

56 minutes ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

57 minutes ago
 ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

57 minutes ago
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Coun ..

Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale

1 hour ago
 Mehbooba Mufti condemns BJP's actions, calls J&K p ..

Mehbooba Mufti condemns BJP's actions, calls J&K prison state

57 minutes ago
 RPO pledges swift action on business community con ..

RPO pledges swift action on business community concerns

57 minutes ago
 Ration distributed among transgender community at ..

Ration distributed among transgender community at Tahafuz Center

57 minutes ago
 Man City join Liverpool at top of Premier League a ..

Man City join Liverpool at top of Premier League as Everton win

57 minutes ago
 Belgian Kopecky wins thrilling women's Paris-Rouba ..

Belgian Kopecky wins thrilling women's Paris-Roubaix

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan