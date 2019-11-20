UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some People Get Salaries & Privileges For Years Without Any Work : Justice Gulzar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:13 PM

Some people get salaries & privileges for years without any work : Justice Gulzar

The senior judge of Supreme Court (SC), Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Wednesday said that the government provided salaries and privileges for years to people who did not even work in the concerned department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The senior judge of Supreme Court (SC), Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Wednesday said that the government provided salaries and privileges for years to people who did not even work in the concerned department.

Justice Gulzar made these remarks while hearing a case regarding the promotion of Sub-inspector Qamar-ul-Islam.

He said that such conduct had made the country ask for financial assistance from other countries. The country was getting bankrupt due to the Services Act 2010, he added.

He asked whether the power holders had the right to bankrupt the country.

The country was economically weak today, he added.

He asked asked whether the sub-inspector was fired from the job, to which, the lawyer said Qamar was fired from the job in 2006 and re-appointed in 2010.

Justice Gulzar asked: "What you want now as your job has been restored now?" The petitioner's lawyer told the court that his client was re-appointed on Grade 14 while other members were granted Grade 17.

After hearing the arguments, the court accepted the sub-inspectorQamar-ul-Islam's plea and adjourned the hearing until December 25.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Job December From Government Court

Recent Stories

Dubai SME, FAB join efforts to facilitate receivab ..

1 minute ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Balochistan by an innings ..

5 minutes ago

Craft festival inaugurated at Arts & Craft Village ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan beat India by three runs, qualify for fin ..

17 minutes ago

Arshad Khan suspended for one match

25 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Hopes to Agree on Comprehensive Ceasefir ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.