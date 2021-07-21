UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some Powers Want To Isolate Pakistan At Int'l Level: Shauzab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Some powers want to isolate Pakistan at int'l level: Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday said some powers wanted to isolate Pakistan at the international level.

Talking to a private news channel, she expressed the hope that Pakistan would soon be out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Shauzab said due to bad policies of previous governments, Pakistan's name was included in the list.

She said the FATF had appreciated the efforts of Pakistan.

To a question, she said a hybrid warfare against Pakistan was on and anti-state elements wanted to create misunderstandings between Pakistan and China.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Financial Action Task Force

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on market in S ..

54 minutes ago

Lavrov, Kerry Discuss Joint Preparations for Confe ..

3 minutes ago

Militants Fire 24 Shells in Syria's Hama, 11 Peopl ..

12 minutes ago

Some powers want to isolate Pakistan at int'l leve ..

12 minutes ago

Top Member of Myanmar's Former Ruling Party Dies o ..

12 minutes ago

Faisalabad receives 92 mm rain

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.