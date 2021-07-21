(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday said some powers wanted to isolate Pakistan at the international level.

Talking to a private news channel, she expressed the hope that Pakistan would soon be out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Shauzab said due to bad policies of previous governments, Pakistan's name was included in the list.

She said the FATF had appreciated the efforts of Pakistan.

To a question, she said a hybrid warfare against Pakistan was on and anti-state elements wanted to create misunderstandings between Pakistan and China.