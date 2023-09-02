Open Menu

Some Sections Of Media Misreported PM's Recent Interaction With Journalists: Solangi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Some sections of media misreported PM's recent interaction with journalists: Solangi

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Saturday said some sections of media had misreported the recent interaction of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar with journalists in Islamabad regarding the electricity bills issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Saturday said some sections of media had misreported the recent interaction of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar with journalists in Islamabad regarding the electricity bills issue.

Murtaza Solangi, in a news statement, clarified that when the prime minister was asked during the interaction whether the electricity bills had caused chaos or anarchy in the country, he ruled out the anarchy, but did not dismiss the matter as non-issue.

He said the prime minister had not stated that the issue of electricity bills was not worrisome for the people, rather he explained what were the reasons behind the expensive electricity.

The prime minister reaffirmed in the media interaction that the solution would soon be worked out, Solangi added.

He said those who were responsible for the current situation had also been using the issue for political point-scoring in the wake of the upcoming election.

PM Kakar never said that people's problems were "unjust", he added.

He said some responsible journalists had also confirmed that the prime minister had not referred to the matter of electricity bills as a non-serious issue. Instead, he had stated that the country had commitments with international organizations, assuring that a solution would be worked out for the people without compromising the promises made to the organizations.

The minister said ironically, it was projected in some sections of media that the prime minister was not concerned about people's difficulties, which was unjust and against journalistic norms.

He appealed to the media to report news according to the facts.

The minister also cited a couplet from Faiz Ahmed Faiz poetry to comment on the misreporting of the media interaction.

Related Topics

Election Islamabad Prime Minister Electricity Media From

Recent Stories

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders &amp; Juniors for 4th ..

44 minutes ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

1 hour ago
 IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

1 hour ago
 CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements ..

CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements

1 hour ago
 China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

1 hour ago
 Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

2 hours ago
Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas ..

Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas deployment

2 hours ago
 Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situ ..

Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situation if succeeded

2 hours ago
 Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

2 hours ago
 Poets, scholars, researchers for digitalization of ..

Poets, scholars, researchers for digitalization of Shah Latif's poetry

2 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 hours ago
 Sainz gives Ferrari Italian GP hope after pipping ..

Sainz gives Ferrari Italian GP hope after pipping Verstappen to pole

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan