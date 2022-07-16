UrduPoint.com

Some Violent Elements Conspiring To Give Ethnic Colour To Killing Of Man At Restaurant: Sharjeel Memon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Some violent elements conspiring to give ethnic colour to killing of man at restaurant: Sharjeel Memon

Provincial Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon has said some violent elements are conspiring to give ethnic colour to the incident of killing of a man at a restaurant in Hyderabad on July 11

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon has said some violent elements are conspiring to give ethnic colour to the incident of killing of a man at a restaurant in Hyderabad on July 11.

Speaking at a press conference at the Circuit House here on Saturday, he underlined that all the political parties wanted peace in the province and they would foil the conspiracy of fomenting ethnic strife in Sindh.

"Some elements want to instigate one brother to fight with another brother," he observed.

He maintained that the killing of Bilal Kaka at Super Salateen restaurant along Hyderabad Bypass was not an ethnically oriented occurrence rather a fight among some individuals for personal reasons.

"That particular incident was being used to spark ethnic clashes in the province," he noted.

He informed that the Hyderabad police had arrested 2 persons accused in the murder FIR of Kaka, adding that the 4 other accused absconders would also be rounded up soon.

Memon apprised that the police not only arrested those charged in the murder case but also some 28 miscreants who forced the traders to close their business in reaction to Kaka's murder.

Similarly, he added, 48 suspects were picked up in Karachi for their alleged involvement in riots at Sohrab Goth.

"The Sindh government has given strict directions to the police and the rangers to strictly deal with the elements creating law and order situation," he told and added that the Federal Investigation Agency had also been approached to take action against the people spreading hatred through the social media.

The minister warned the people to remove violent posts from social media otherwise they would face legal actions.

Memon referred to the statement's of Kaka's mother and other family members who all had clarified that the incident was personal in nature and that it was not ethnically motivated.

The minister said the Sindhi nationalist leaders had also appealed to the people to remain peaceful and avoid caving into any hateful provocations.

The provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Jam Khan Shoro besides the police and administration's officers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Murder Riots Rangers Police Business Law And Order Social Media Hyderabad Man Nasir Kaka Federal Investigation Agency July FIR Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan visits C ..

Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan visits Civil Secretariat, Police contr ..

11 seconds ago
 Tomorrow's by-election in Punjab to bury PTI narra ..

Tomorrow's by-election in Punjab to bury PTI narrative, politics: Marriyum Auran ..

12 seconds ago
 Cameron Smith defends overnight lead in British Op ..

Cameron Smith defends overnight lead in British Open third round

2 minutes ago
 North Macedonian Parliament Supports France's Prop ..

North Macedonian Parliament Supports France's Proposal for Agreement With Bulgar ..

22 minutes ago
 Mayors of 11 Italian Cities Urge Prime Minister Dr ..

Mayors of 11 Italian Cities Urge Prime Minister Draghi Not to Resign

22 minutes ago
 FC set up free medical camp to prevent recent chol ..

FC set up free medical camp to prevent recent cholera outbreak in Zhob

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.