Son allegedly kills father over domestic issue

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :A son allegedly shot and killed his father over a domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Sonmiani police station on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, an outlaw namely Syed Khan shot and killed his father Abdul Rehman Malghani in the Sonmiani area of Rojhan over domestic conflict and managed to flee from the scene.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem.

The case had been registered and further investigation was in process, the spokesman added.