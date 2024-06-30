Son Apprehended For Torturing Mother
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The police apprehended a person for torturing his mother within the jurisdiction of the Naseerabad Police Station on Sunday.
According to a police spokesman, the victim woman filed an application detailing the torture and threats to her life by her son, Kashif.
The police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and took the culprit into custody.
SP Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, has assured that all necessary legal procedures would be followed to ensure justice for the victim.
He emphasized that violence against elderly parents is both unimaginable and deplorable.
