Open Menu

Son Arrested For Brutal Assault On Elderly Father

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Son arrested for brutal assault on elderly father

Police have arrested a man for violently assaulting his elderly father in the jurisdiction of Seetpur police area. According to police sources, the accused, identified as Khalil-ur-Rehman, was a habitual gambler

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Police have arrested a man for violently assaulting his elderly father in the jurisdiction of Seetpur police area. According to police sources, the accused, identified as Khalil-ur-Rehman, was a habitual gambler. He allegedly subjected his father, Hafiz Muhammad Ismail, a Hafiz-e-Quran, to brutal physical violence after the elderly man refused to give him money for gambling. The assault included pulling out his father’s beard and forcibly evicting him from the house.

Station House Officer (SHO) Seetpur Rao Shahroz confirmed the arrest and added that legal action was underway to ensure he faces the consequences of his reprehensible actions.

He added that protection of the rights and dignity of parents will be ensured at all cost. He said that a case has been registered under Section 3 of the Parental Protection Act, 1997 against the accused.

The incident has sparked outrage, highlighting the need for strict enforcement of laws protecting parents from abuse. The police concerned has assured that justice will prevail.

Related Topics

Police Man Money All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various facul ..

KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various faculty positions

2 minutes ago
 Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bomb ..

Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bombing

2 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on AI concludes at UoE

Int'l conference on AI concludes at UoE

1 minute ago
 Gilani opens hi-tech irrigation system at farm

Gilani opens hi-tech irrigation system at farm

2 minutes ago
 Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow

Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 Gaddafi stadium up-gradation work nears completion

Gaddafi stadium up-gradation work nears completion

7 minutes ago
Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates ..

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..

1 hour ago
 Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first femal ..

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

2 hours ago
 Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

4 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan