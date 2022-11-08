UrduPoint.com

Son Arrested For Hurling Threats To Kill Mother

Published November 08, 2022

Son arrested for hurling threats to kill mother

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested the delinquent son for subjecting torture and hurling threats to kill his mother here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

The victim woman filed an application to Waris Khan police station that her son Usman threatened her with dire consequences for not giving money.

On the complaint of the woman to City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, Waris Khan police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and arrested the accused. The accused who violates the sanctity of relationships will definitely be punished.

SP Rawal said violence against women will not be tolerated. "islam teaches us a lesson to give respect, and love to parents", he remarked.

