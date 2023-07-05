Open Menu

Son Arrested For Torturing Father

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five accused including Muhammad Akram son of Haji Ahmad for torturing his aged father over a property dispute here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Haji Ahmad registered a complaint that his son Muhammad Akram with his two sons, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Amir along with the accomplices, Imtaiz and Fiaz, sons of Ghulam Farid attacked him with batons and rods.

Resultantly, Muhammad Akram got severely injured and shifted to hospital.

Police have arrested all accused, further investigation was underway.

