Son arrested for torturing father

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) In a lamenting incident took place in the jurisdiction of Airport, Police have arrested son for torturing his old father and threw him out of the house, the police spokesman said.

Senior citizen filed an application stating that his son namely Ihtasham, and Farhan tortured him brutally and hurling threat to kill.

On his application, the police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and arrested the accused Ihtasham while the other accused Farhan is still at large.

SHO added that the other accused will be arrested soon adding that raids are being conducting to arrest the accused.

SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to punish the accused.

But violence on old age parents is unimaginable and deplorable, he added.