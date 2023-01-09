UrduPoint.com

Son Arrested For Torturing His Parents

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 08:03 PM

The police on Monday arrested a delinquent son for subjecting torture and hurling threats to kill his parents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The police on Monday arrested a delinquent son for subjecting torture and hurling threats to kill his parents.

According to a police spokesman, a woman filed an application with Rawat Police Station that her son, Hasnain Ali, threatened her and her husband with dire consequences if they (his parents) did not give him money.

At the request of the woman, the Rawat police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and arrested the accused.

The accused, who violated the sanctity of relationships, would definitely be punished, said City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari. He added that violence against women would not be tolerated as "islam teaches us to love our parents and take good care of them".

