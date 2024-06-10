Son Arrested For Torturing Mother
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 06:34 PM
The police apprehended son for torturing his mother within the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station on Monday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The police apprehended son for torturing his mother within the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station on Monday.
According to a police spokesman, the victim woman filed an application detailing the torture and threats to her life by her son, Ahmed Ali.
The police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and took Ahmad Ali into custody.
SP Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, has assured that all necessary legal procedures will be followed to ensure justice for the victim. He emphasized that violence against elderly parents is both unimaginable and deplorable.
Nasir Nawaz reiterated the commitment of law enforcement to root out domestic violence, affirming that such acts against children and women will not be tolerated. He pledged that strict action would be taken to address and combat such heinous crimes.
Recent Stories
RugbyU: England squad for tour of Japan and New Zealand
President Asif Ali Zardari directs payment of compensation to 1500 affectees of ..
CPEC cooperation to focus on industry, agriculture, IT in next phase: Ahsan Iqba ..
Minister Salik attends symposium on Saudi Arabia's Hajj arrangements
Body recovered in Multan
Women export display centre to be set up at Faisalabad: FWCCI president
Search operation conducted in Lalazar
RPO holds open court
Safety, emergency plans for Eidul Azha, floods reviewed
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi calls on Federal Minister
Food department cracks down on price violators
Prince Rahim Aga Khan inaugurates HBL MfB’s RHQ Gilgit-Baltistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Asif Ali Zardari directs payment of compensation to 1500 affectees of Diamer-Bhasha Dam5 minutes ago
-
Body recovered in Multan9 minutes ago
-
Search operation conducted in Lalazar9 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court5 minutes ago
-
Safety, emergency plans for Eidul Azha, floods reviewed5 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi calls on Federal Minister5 minutes ago
-
Food department cracks down on price violators5 minutes ago
-
Zahidullah Shah assumes charge as Acting Mayor29 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP visits Garhi Khuda Bakhsh29 minutes ago
-
Diafat Al Madinah association provides extensive services to pilgrims29 minutes ago
-
IHC orders to pay Rs 3 mln to missing person’s father29 minutes ago
-
KFSH&RC study shows 74.6% reduction in heat stroke cases during Hajj season39 minutes ago