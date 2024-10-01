Son Arrested For Torturing Mother
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday arrested Musadiq Abbasi after the Koral police team took swift action on a complaint from his mother, accusing him of misbehavior and issuing threats.
According to a police statement, the accused was apprehended and a case was registered against him.
Further investigation is currently underway, the statement said.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza, issued instructions to all police stations to take immediate legal action on complaints from parents regarding disobedience or mistreatment by their children.
DIG Ali Raza said that such behavior towards parents, who are highly respected figures in the society, is unimaginable and deeply regrettable.
Ali Raza emphasized that police stations should prioritize these complaints and take prompt action.
The DIG said that all station house officers (SHOs) are instructed to resolve citizen complaints within a given timeframe.
The protection of citizens' lives and property, along with upholding their self-respect, remains the top priority, the DIG said and added that every citizen had equal rights and their issues must be addressed promptly.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Quality to be ensured in development projects: CM aide1 minute ago
-
Stagnant rainwater removed from Johar Colony1 minute ago
-
IIPO Pakistan, UMDC join hands to foster awareness among Future Medical Leaders1 minute ago
-
Rights, civil society activists support Constitutional Court proposal2 minutes ago
-
2 outlaws arrested in DIKhan21 minutes ago
-
CDA auctions commercial plots for record-breaking Rs 2.45 billion21 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Human Rights commemorates International Day of Older Persons- 202421 minutes ago
-
ABISE announces HSSC Part-I, II exams 2024 schedule21 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 20 properties, demolishes 621 minutes ago
-
Police, capable to eliminate terrorism in region: DIG31 minutes ago
-
UAF starts Kisan Mela, organizes Book Fair52 minutes ago
-
CTD eliminates 203 terrorists, arrests 612 others in 2024: Report1 hour ago