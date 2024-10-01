Son arrested for torturing mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday arrested Musadiq Abbasi after the Koral police team took swift action on a complaint from his mother, accusing him of misbehavior and issuing threats.

According to a police statement, the accused was apprehended and a case was registered against him.

Further investigation is currently underway, the statement said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza, issued instructions to all police stations to take immediate legal action on complaints from parents regarding disobedience or mistreatment by their children.

DIG Ali Raza said that such behavior towards parents, who are highly respected figures in the society, is unimaginable and deeply regrettable.

Ali Raza emphasized that police stations should prioritize these complaints and take prompt action.

The DIG said that all station house officers (SHOs) are instructed to resolve citizen complaints within a given timeframe.

The protection of citizens' lives and property, along with upholding their self-respect, remains the top priority, the DIG said and added that every citizen had equal rights and their issues must be addressed promptly.