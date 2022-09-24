Son arrested over killing of his father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Saturday traced a blind murder and arrested the culprit who was at large after committing the crime in the beginning of this month, police spokesperson said.

He said that Noon police station recovered the dead body of an unknown man on September 3, 2022 and registered a case (No.644) under Section 302.

Following this incident, IGP Islamabad Dr. Akber Nasir Khan directed DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha to ensure the arrest of the killer.

A special police team headed by SSP( Investigation) was constituted which worked hard, investigated the case by using modern investigation techniques and succeeded in arresting the culprit.

The killer was identified as Bilal Khan, the real son of the deceased. Further investigation into the matter is underway and the DIG Operations has appreciated the performance of the police team and directed all zonal officers to intensify the ongoing crackdown against criminals to bring them to justice