Son beats, injures father in MUZAFFARGARH

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A son here on Wednesday subjected his father to severe torture reportedly after the later had deprived the former of his property share, police said.

Victim Allah Yar had asked his son Irfan to vacate his shop.

The enraged son first refused to comply with the instruction, later started beating his father and damaged ribs of the father.

The wounded person was shifted to DHQ hospital where his condition termed critical.

Allah Yar filed application in Police Station Kot Addu to take action.