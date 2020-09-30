UrduPoint.com
Son Beats, Injures Father In MUZAFFARGARH

Wed 30th September 2020

Son beats, injures father in MUZAFFARGARH

A son here on Wednesday subjected his father to severe torture reportedly after the later had deprived the former of his property share, police said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A son here on Wednesday subjected his father to severe torture reportedly after the later had deprived the former of his property share, police said.

Victim Allah Yar had asked his son Irfan to vacate his shop.

The enraged son first refused to comply with the instruction, later started beating his father and damaged ribs of the father.

The wounded person was shifted to DHQ hospital where his condition termed critical.

Allah Yar filed application in Police Station Kot Addu to take action.

