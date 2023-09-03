Son booked for torturing his father

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Police have arrested son for torturing his old father and threw him out of the house in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad Police Station, the police spokesman said.

A senior citizen filed an application stating that his son Amir tortured him brutally and threatened to kill him.

At the request of the father, the police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and arrested the accused Amir.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to punish the accused.

But violence on old age parents is unimaginable and deplorable, he added.