Open Menu

Son Booked For Torturing His Father

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Son booked for torturing his father

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Police have arrested son for torturing his old father and threw him out of the house in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad Police Station, the police spokesman said.

A senior citizen filed an application stating that his son Amir tortured him brutally and threatened to kill him.

At the request of the father, the police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and arrested the accused Amir.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to punish the accused.

But violence on old age parents is unimaginable and deplorable, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Threatened Waqas Khan All

Recent Stories

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

2 minutes ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

2 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

2 hours ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago
Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes ..

4 hours ago
 Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

4 hours ago
 COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unit ..

COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unite global efforts to reduce car ..

4 hours ago
 MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for ..

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

5 hours ago
 DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan