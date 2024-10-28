Son, daughter in law held for torturing elderly mother

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) In shocking domestic violence, Police have apprehended son, daughter in law for torturing his mother within the jurisdiction of the Jatli Police Station on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, the victim woman filed an application that her son and daughter-in-law tortured her and expelled her from the house.

The police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and took Saqib into custody.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokar has assured that all necessary legal procedures will be followed to ensure justice for the victim.

He emphasized that violence against elderly parents is both unimaginable and deplorable.

He reiterated the commitment of law enforcement to root out domestic violence, affirming that such acts against children and women will not be tolerated.