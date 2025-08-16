Son, Daughter Of JUIF Leader Shot Dead: Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 07:20 PM
MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A shooting at the residence of prominent leader of Jamiat ul Ulema e islam (JUI) and former member national assembly, Mufti Kifayatullah has left his son and daughter killed while his wife sustained critical bullets wounds here Saturday.
Police said Kifayatullah himself sustained serious injuries in the attack.
The former MPA was attacked inside his residence in Batkhela allegedly by his own son who escaped from the scene.
The bodies and the injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Batkhela, where doctors later said Kifayatullah’s condition was out of danger.
The motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear, though the incident appeared to be linked to some domestic dispute.
