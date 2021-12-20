Son, father arrested over using fireworks

Chak Jhumra police have arrested a youth and his father on the charge of using fireworks at a marriage function

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Chak Jhumra police have arrested a youth and his father on the charge of using fireworks at a marriage function.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Muhammad Haneef arranged wedding ceremony of his son Rameez in Mohallah Mubarak Pura where fireworks was used in violation of the law.

Receiving complaint, the police arrested Haneef and his son Rameez after registering a case..