Son, grandson of former MPA shot dead in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Son and Grandson of former member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Ahmad Shah Khaga were killed in an incident of firing in Sahiwal on Saturday. A Police spokesman said that armed men mounted on a motorbike waited for both father and son to come out of their home in Officers Colony in the arae of Farid Town police station, private news channel reported.

And as soon as they stepped out of their home, A spokesman added, the men started firing at them indiscriminately, resulting in the immediate death of Noorul Haq while his father, Asghar Shah, Khaga's son, who was seriously injured in the incident, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The spokesman said the assailants, however, managed to escape from the spot. The incident appeared to be the consequence of an old enmity. he added that the case had been registered and hunt had been launched for the assailants.