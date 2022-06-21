Son, grandson of man arrested for giving him death threats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The police arrested the son and grandson of an aged man for making death threats to him, police spokesman said on Tuesday.

An elderly man filed an application with Dhamyal Police Station that his wife, daughter-in-law, son Munir and grandson Mujtaba threatened to kidnap and kill him.

Police, after registering an FIR with Dhamyal Police Station, arrested Munir and Mujtaba.

SP Saddar appreciated the police team and said that violence against elderly people especially parents and grandparents would not be tolerated.

The accused do not deserve any concession, and legal action will be taken against them without any discrimination, he added.