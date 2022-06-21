UrduPoint.com

Son, Grandson Of Man Arrested For Giving Him Death Threats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Son, grandson of man arrested for giving him death threats

The police arrested the son and grandson of an aged man for making death threats to him, police spokesman said on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The police arrested the son and grandson of an aged man for making death threats to him, police spokesman said on Tuesday.

An elderly man filed an application with Dhamyal Police Station that his wife, daughter-in-law, son Munir and grandson Mujtaba threatened to kidnap and kill him.

Police, after registering an FIR with Dhamyal Police Station, arrested Munir and Mujtaba.

SP Saddar appreciated the police team and said that violence against elderly people especially parents and grandparents would not be tolerated.

The accused do not deserve any concession, and legal action will be taken against them without any discrimination, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Threatened Wife Man Saddar FIR

Recent Stories

Balochistan cabinet approves budget for 2022-23

Balochistan cabinet approves budget for 2022-23

3 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves issuance of Ijara Sukuk bonds

Cabinet approves issuance of Ijara Sukuk bonds

3 minutes ago
 Benazir Bhutto, icon of struggle, democracy across ..

Benazir Bhutto, icon of struggle, democracy across the world: NA Speaker

3 minutes ago
 Saudi Food and Drug Authority to implement its com ..

Saudi Food and Drug Authority to implement its comprehensive plan during Hajj se ..

3 minutes ago
 Mane poses in Bayern shirt during Munich medical c ..

Mane poses in Bayern shirt during Munich medical check

5 minutes ago
 Distt Admin put on high alert after flood warning: ..

Distt Admin put on high alert after flood warning: DC

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.