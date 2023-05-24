UrduPoint.com

Son Held For Hurling Threats To Kill His Father

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a man for subjecting to torture and hurling threats to kill his father.

The victim filed an application to Taxila police station that his son Bilal threatened him with dire consequences for not giving money.

On the complaint, City Police Officer CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, directed Taxila police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and arrested the accused.

"The accused who violates the sanctity of relationships will definitely be punished."SP Potohar said violence against parents would not be tolerated.

