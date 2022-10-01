Son held for subjecting torture to mother

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested the delinquent son for subjecting torture and hurling threats to kill his mother here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

The victim woman filed an application to Race Course police station that her son Sheeryal threatened her for dire consequences for not giving money.

On the complaint of the woman, the Race Course police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and arrested the accused.

The accused who violates the sanctity of relationships would definitely be punished.

SP Potohar said that violence against women would not be tolerated, he added.

"islam teaches us a lesson to give respect, love to parents", he remarked.