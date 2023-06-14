Son held for torturing father

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested son for torturing his old father and threw him out of the house in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, the police spokesman said.

Senior citizen Muhammad Younas filed an application stating that his son Owais tortured him brutally and threatened to finish his life.

On his request, the police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and arrested the accused Owais.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to punish the accused. But violence on old age parents is unimaginable and deplorable, he added.